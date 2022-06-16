New Delhi: In yet another ‘Peak Bengaluru’ incident, an auto driver asked “login kabka hai (when is your login)” to a passenger who was getting late to work. The passenger who shared the story said that upon taking the auto to work, the driver had asked him if he could refill the CNG on the way. The passenger, who initially agreed to the request of the driver, told him to drive straight to the location as he was getting late to work after the auto got stuck in the city’s ‘mad traffic’.

"As soon as I board my morning auto to work, riding partner tells me we'll have to stop for CNG on the way. I was fine with it, so we started the ride. After the mad traffic on the way, I asked him to drive straight to the drop location because I was late," the passenger said.

The story was shared on Twitter by capital-providing platform Klub. The story is now gaining traction on the microblogging platform, as so far, it has received more than 400 likes and almost 50 retweets, including quote tweets.

Several Twitter users replied to the post, complaining about the traffic woes of Bengaluru. Indeed, many appear to be angry with the city’s administration which hasn’t done much to improve the situation.

“Check other states of India, they have well planned wide roads and traffic system, being a metropolitan city, silicon city, IT hub, all in all only on the names, show me one road in bangalore have perfect road, I bit show me one, one means one. Don't show me white topping roads,” a Twitter user said.

However, a few others appear to be enjoying the auto driver’s cheeky reply to the passenger’s request. “Ye login log out ka janjat me ... auto driver ne IT field job ko chod diya...ab Aram se Whitefield me auto chala raha hai... traffic ka janjat hotha hai per login ka nahi....apna boss khud bano formula,” another Twitter user said.