NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK OF BARODA

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on term, savings deposits

Interest rates have also been hiked on saving deposits of Rs 100 crore and above to less than Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore and above by 5-10 basis points.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on term, savings deposits

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on domestic term deposits, including NRO and NRE Term Deposits, of below Rs 2 crore by up to 40 basis points.

The new rates would be applicable with immediate effect.

Interest rates have also been hiked on saving deposits of Rs 100 crore and above to less than Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore and above by 5-10 basis points.

The upward revision in interest rates comes close on the heels of the RBI's hike in repo rate by 50 basis points at its latest monetary policy review, which was part of the central bank's measures to address rising domestic inflation as well as inflationary expectations.

Bank of BarodaBoBFDFixed Deposit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?