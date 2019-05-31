close

L&T

L&T picks up about 27K shares of Mindtree

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday acquired about 27,000 shares of Mindtree from open market, raising its shareholding in the IT services firm to 28.88 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

"Larsen and Toubro Ltd has acquired 26,974 equity shares (with a face value of Rs 10 each) of Mindtree Ltd on May 30, 2019," a BSE filing by Mindtree said.

After the latest transaction, L&T's shareholding in Mindtree stands at 28.88 percent. The latest stock purchase was made at Rs 980 apiece.

Earlier this month, L&T purchased around 20 percent stake of V G Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day in Mindtree through a block deal for about Rs 3,210 crore, and has since topped that up with share purchases from open market.

On Monday, L&T had acquired 2.3 lakh shares of Mindtree, followed by an additional about 4.5 lakh shares over the next two days from the open market. In the week of May 20-24, L&T had purchased shares worth over Rs 316 crore.

In all, the infrastructure major is eyeing up to 66 percent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore, marking the country's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the information technology industry.

L&T had proposed to buy additional stake in Mindtree through an open offer that was slated to begin on May 14 and close on May 27. However, the open offer has been postponed as the engineering major is yet to get nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Shares of Mindtree ended almost flat at Rs 980 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

