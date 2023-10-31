New Delhi: Mama Earth’s Parent Honsa Consumer’s IPO has opened on Tuesday for subscription. Indian unicorn is expected to raise around Rs 1,700 crore through IPO as it already raised about Rs 765 crore from anchor investors.

The company kept the price range of the IPO between Rs 308 – Rs 324. one lot contains 46 shares with the minimum investment of Rs 14,168. The investors can invest maximally upto 33 lots / 1518 shares, that is around Rs 4,91,832.

The public issue is expected to be open from October 31 to November 02. According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus submitted by the company to SEBI, the company is supposed to offer a fresh issue of 46,819,635 equity shares.

The Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) brand offers a wide range of beauty and personal care products and is valued at over $1 billion. The company was founded by the husband-wife duo of Varun and Ghazal Alagh in 2016.