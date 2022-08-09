New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away, and a social media post about a man looking for sisters to celebrate the occasion has gone viral. The Mumbai resident posted about his search on Reddit, claiming that he used Tinder to find a sister. Thanks to the dating app, he now has two. His Reddit post received over 500 upvotes in two days, and a large number of users congratulated him.

In his Reddit post, the man said,"I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: "Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan"."

"Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited," he further added.

A Kerala man gained notoriety in June for using the dating app Bumble to search for an apartment in Mumbai.

Screenshots of the man's Bumble profile were posted on Twitter. "a sapiosexual is not. In search of an apartment in Mumbai, "the bio was read.

The man even instructed users to swipe right on his profile if they are in Mumbai and feel comfortable assisting him in finding a place near the Western Line since he does not speak Hindi in the attached screenshot.

Numerous users favoured the post, and one of them referred to the man as "genius." Another person added, "On Bumble, many look for a place in their hearts, but he looks for a place in a flat.