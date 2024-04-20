Advertisement
MARK ZUCKERBERG

Mark Zuckerberg In Beard? Check Truth Behind Viral Photo

Image of the bearded Zuckerberg from the same video began making the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mark Zuckerberg In Beard? Check Truth Behind Viral Photo Image Credit: @PopCrave

New Delhi: A photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is making rounds on the internet. In the viral photo, Zuckerberg is in beard. The photo soon grabs netizens' attention and then becomes talk-of-the-town. Here comes a question that Mark Zuckerberg changed his look or there is a catch behind the photo?

What Is Reality Behind Viral Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg In Beard? 

The social media posts say that the photo that is circulating on the internet is morphed and it is edited with the use of AI tools. Some users say it is the screenshot of the video in which Zuckerberg was introducing Llama 3. (Also Read: RBI Imposes Monetary Penalties On Four Co-operative Banks)

After taking the screenshot, someone has edited and posted it on social media platforms. 

Introduction Of Meta AI Assistant

On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's enhanced AI assistant, which is based on updated versions of the company's open-source Llama big language model. (Also Read: Golden Opportunity To Own Plot In Greater Noida: YEIDA Relaunches Group Housing Scheme -- Check Details)

While introducing it, the CEO says "The most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use." The metal chain that the billionaire wore around his neck was one item that drew viewers' attention in Zuckerberg's video introducing the new product.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg is well-known for dressing simply and for sticking to his signature grey t-shirts.

Another image of the bearded Zuckerberg from the same video began making the rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Users Reactions

Many said that the entrepreneur would look good with a beard after seeing the altered shot. Take a look at the reactions:

