Golden Opportunity To Own Plot In Greater Noida: YEIDA Relaunches Group Housing Scheme -- Check Details

New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has relaunched its group housing scheme after an unsuccessful tender attempt. This initiative offers six plots in sector 22D, near the Yamuna Expressway close to the Noida International Airport in Greater Noida.

Revenue Expectations

Officials anticipate generating a minimum revenue of Rs 450 crore from the allocation of these group housing plots, according to the authority's projections.

Registration And Fee Submission: Last Date

The last date for registration and fee submission is May 20.

YEIDA Officials Statement

YEIDA officials express hope for a positive response from bidders this time around. The previous attempt in September 2023 did not attract any participants.

Scheme Details

Number And Sizes Of Plots

Six group housing plots are on offer, with five plots covering an area of 20,000 sqm each and one spanning 40,000 sqm.

Plot Location

Situated in YEIDA Sector 22D along the Yamuna Expressway, these plots offer connectivity to historic cities like Mathura and Agra, as well as Greater Noida.

They are conveniently close to proposed developments like the Film City, Noida International Airport, Buddha International Circuit, and Medical Device Park.

Price And Registration Fee

Plot prices range from Rs 61.5 crore to Rs 135.3 crore, with bidding starting at Rs 30,750 per sqm. The registration fee (EMD) is set at 10 percent of the plot cost.

Allotment Process

Applications and EMD submission deadline is May 20, 2024. Required documents must be submitted by May 21, 2024. The allocation will be conducted via an e-auction scheduled for June 10, 2024.

Payment Plan

YEIDA now allows staggered payments instead of upfront payments within 90 days. Successful bidders must pay 40 percent of the total cost within 60 days of plot allotment, with the remaining 60 percent spread over five years in 10 semiannual installments.

Noida-Greater Noida Region

The Noida-Greater Noida region, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, is known for rapid urban development, commercial centers, residential complexes, and industrial hubs. It significantly contributes to the economic growth of the Delhi-NCR metropolitan area.