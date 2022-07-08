New Delhi: Twitter has finally begun to reduce its employees. Since Elon Musk announced the acquisition of Twitter, the future of Twitter staff has been jeopardised. According to a report, the microblogging site has reduced 30% of its talent acquisition team, which mostly consists of recruiters and employees in charge of bringing on new hires. Twitter has acknowledged that 100 staff will be laid off.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Twitter has parted ways with members of its talent acquisition team. Approximately 100 workers have lost their jobs at the company. The layoff occurred just weeks after Musk stated that Twitter needed to get healthy, implying possible layoffs. Twitter had previously declared a hiring freeze in order to minimise costs as the firm battles to complete Musk's takeover. Read More: Elon Musk shows support for large families after reports revealed he secretly had twins in 2021

Musk's Twitter acquisition has yet to materialise, despite Musk's repeated threats to back out of the agreement due to bot difficulties on the network. In a further story, the Wall Street Journal stated that the transaction was in "severe risk" and that "a change in direction from Musk's team was expected to come shortly." Read More: Linkedin Post Parody: Man roasts viral motivational posts by offering double salary

Musk met with Twitter staff for the first time in June, during which he stated that the firm "has to get healthy" financially and reduce costs. "Right now, costs surpass income," Musk said during an internal Q&A when questioned about the likelihood of layoffs, according to The Verge. Employees who overheard the comments informed the publication. "That isn't a good circumstance, "Musk continued. When employees pressed him further regarding potential layoffs, he replied, "It depends." The corporation must improve its health ", according to CNBC.

Ingrid Johnson, Senior Technical Recruiter at Twitter, stated on LinkedIn that the new round of layoffs has affected those who have worked for the firm for many years. "Twitter layoffs began today." People who have worked for the company for over a decade are being laid off. This is a really difficult day. Furthermore, there is currently a ban on selling any Vested Stock. "It started on May 31st," she wrote.