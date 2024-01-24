Meet Anubhav Dubey, Failed In CA Exam, Gave Up IAS Dream, Now Sells Tea Worth Rs 150 Crore Per Year, His Net Worth Is...

New Delhi: Chai, also known as tea, stands out as one of India's most beloved beverages, with numerous success tales associated with its cultural significance. One compelling narrative involves the achievements of two friends, Anubhav Dubey and Anand, who, at the tender age of 23, managed to establish a company with an impressive turnover of Rs 150 crore.

Childhood friends hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Anubhav Dubey and Anand Nayak shared a history rooted in friendship. Despite Anubhav's father being a businessman, he harbored different aspirations for his son, desiring him to become an IAS officer. Consequently, Anubhav Dubey was sent to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. Although he initially pursued a career in chartered accountancy, Anubhav's realization that his passion lay in entrepreneurship prompted him to redirect his efforts towards business. Today, he stands as the co-founder of the highly successful Chai Sutta Bar, a multi-crore enterprise.

In 2016, Anubhav Dubey decided to pivot from his UPSC preparations and embark on the entrepreneurial journey. Collaborating with Anand Nayak, the duo faced a financial challenge, mustering only Rs 3 lakhs to initiate their tea business. Undeterred, they inaugurated their first tea outlet strategically located opposite a girl's hostel.

Operating on a shoestring budget, Anubhav and Anand grappled with constraints on marketing, interior design, and branding expenses. Despite these limitations, they ingeniously established the first outlet in Indore adjacent to a hostel, relying on borrowed items from friends and second-hand furniture. The absence of funds for a printed banner led them to inscribe 'Chai Sutta Bar' by hand on a humble piece of wood. The name and theme resonated particularly well with the youth demographic.

Fast forward to today, Anubhav and Anand have successfully expanded Chai Sutta Bar to over 400 outlets across 195 cities in India. The brand has even made its mark internationally, with a presence in countries such as Dubai, the UK, Canada, and Oman. Chai Sutta Bar boasts an annual turnover of approximately Rs 150 crore, and Anubhav Dubey's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. Their journey from humble beginnings to such remarkable success serves as an inspiring testament to their entrepreneurial spirit and resilience.