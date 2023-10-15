Meet CEO Who Outsmarted Musk, Bezos, And Zuckerberg, Says Report

New Delhi: According to a recent study that examined 100 American executives to determine who was the smartest of them all, Elon Musk may be the wealthiest CEO in the world, but he may not be the smartest. According to a Preply report, Demis Hassabis of the artificial intelligence startup DeepMind topped the list, surpassing even Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

The e-learning platform created its research after analyzing the language used by corporate executives since it believes that language use is one of the most obvious signs of intelligence.

Their command of a broad vocabulary, skill in using nuanced phrases, and complexity of their sentence patterns are all indicators of their depth of thinking and comprehension.

Their intelligence and competency are frequently attested to by their linguistic skills, the research said.

Demis Hassabis of DeepMind, according to further analysis of the results, outperformed the competition with a stellar score of 87.33.

"Hassabis, known for his dual expertise as an AI researcher and neuroscientist, has enriched his public discourses with a unique blend of knowledge," said the paper.

He was followed by famed investor Warren Buffett, who headed Berkshire Hathaway, and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone.

Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, finished in the top five with a score of 71.00 overall. "In particular, Bezos has turned Amazon into a global e-commerce juggernaut from a simple online book retailer.

According to the Preply assessment, "His foresight, adaptability, and insights provided through his discussion demonstrate his extraordinary leadership qualities.

Elon Musk came in at number 16 with a score of 64.33, while Mark Zuckerberg placed eighth with a score of 69.67.