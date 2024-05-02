Meet Hrithik Roshan’s Business Partner Who Worked With Famous Bollywood Stars And Built Rs 1,000 Crore Company

New Delhi: Famous bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is the face and the co-owner of India’s top domestic fitness brand HRX alongside his business partner Afsar Zaidi. Afzar serves as the CEO and co-founder of the company. Under Zaidi’s leadership, HRX has seen rapid growth with the revenue reaching over Rs 1,000 crore. The brand competes with global giants such as Nike, Puma and Decathlon.

Zaidi's Rise in India's Entertainment Industry

Zaidi’s entrepreneurial journey began after he found Exceed Entertainment in 2005. Exceed has offered a range of services to famous bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many others. (Also Read: India's Food Safety Authority Orders Testing For All Spice Mixes After Contamination Concerns)

Zaidi’s skill in talent management and sharp business sense has propelled Exceed into a leading position in India’s entertainment industry. He is also a co-founder of The House of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's apparel brand. Zaidi's talent for managing celebrities and his sharp business instincts have made him a prominent figure in India's entertainment industry. (Also Read: Zomato Receives GST Demand, Penalty Order Of Over Rs 2 Crore)

Afsar Zaidi's Journey

Afsar Zaidi was a salaried employee at Mahesh Bhupati’s Globosport India Private Limited. After this he founded Carving Dreams which is a sports management firm. This venture eventually into Exceed, India’s top celebrity management companies. His confidence skyrocketed when actor Ajay Devgan signed a contract with him in less than a minute.

Afsar Zaidi's Collaboration with Hrithik Roshan

Afsar Zaidi started signing contracts for well-known famous personalities to perform at weddings. He worked with Hrithik Roshan and Khans and these collaborations eventually grew into business partnerships.

Early E-Commerce to Rs 350 Crore Turnover

Hrithik Roshan has now been linked with HRX for 13 years now. When he entered the business the e-commerce was just beginning to gain traction in India. Yet, he decided to partner with Myntra. In that financial year, HRX recorded a turnover of Rs 350 crore.