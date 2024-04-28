Meet Jayaram Banan Who Started His Journey From Dishwasher And Now Owns Company Valued At Rs 300 Crore

New Delhi: From modest beginnings to remarkable success, Jayaram Banan's story teaches us that with relentless dedication and perseverance we can conquer any obstacle and achieve our entrepreneurial dreams. His journey inspires us to keep pushing forward no matter the challenges you encounter.

Meet Jayaram Banan, he is the mastermind who changed the way India enjoys dosas. He is the owner of Sagar Ratna which is a popular food chain across Delhi-NCR and North India and is valued at Rs 300 crore.

Journey From Udupi to Mumbai

Jayaram's journey starts with his humble upbringing in Udupi, Karnataka. He grew up there in a modest household. At the age of 13 he decided to take a bold step and borrowed a small amount from his father's wallet after an unsuccessful school exam. With Mumbai as his destination, Jayaram embarked on a journey with a city which promises both challenges and possibilities.

Worked as Dishwasher in cafeteria

Jayaram started the restaurant business by earning Rs 18 as a dishwasher in a Mumbai cafeteria. After facing several challenges, the 64 year old earned a promotion to manager with a monthly wage of Rs 200. He moved to Delhi in 1974 and worked as a canteen manager before realizing his dream of opening his own restaurant Sagar Ratna in 1986. He made Rs 408 on its first day marking the humble beginnings of a culinary empire.

Beginning of 'Sagar-Ratna'

Jayaram’s South Indian cuisine quickly garnered praise for its mouthwatering taste. It attracted a dedicated customer base and paved the way for growth. This marked the beginning of “Sagar-Ratna.” with a bustling outlet in Lodhi Market, Delhi. This solidified Banan’s presence in the culinary world.

Ventured into International Market

Jayaram Banan ventured into the international market of his restaurant by opening outlets in Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok. Today, his remarkable annual turnover surpasses Rs 300 crore. Moreover, Jayaram diversified his ventures by establishing the Swagar restaurant chain in 2001 and expanded his culinary empire even further.

Earned title of 'Dosa King of the North'

His extraordinary accomplishments have earned him the title of "Dosa King of the North," which signifies his leadership in the culinary domain. With almost 100 restaurants globally, he embodies entrepreneurial triumph, demonstrating the strength of resilience and dedication in overcoming challenges.