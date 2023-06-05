Meet Prajwal Samrit, Kargil Martyr's Son Who Chose Indian Army Over IIM To Fulfil His Father's Dreams

New Delhi: Today's success story is about Prajwal Samrit, the son of a Kargil Martyr, who relentlessly persued his father's dream to join Indian Army despite securing two coveted positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Prajwal Was Born 45 Days After His Father Lance Naik Krishnaji Samrit Was Martyred In The Kargil War



In 1999, Lance Naik Krishnaji Samrit was about to return home after taking leave. It was around the same time when Krishnaji Samrit was about to become a father for the second time. At that time, Lance Naik Krishnaji Samrit's first son was 2.5 years old. However, the Kargil war broke out around the same time and Krishnaji Samrit could never come home. Lance Naik Krishnaji Samrit was martyred during the Kargil war even before Prajwal was born.

Prajwal Grew Up To Realise His Father's Dream Of Him Joining Indian Army



Reports say that Martyr Krishnaji Samrit wanted his sons to join the Indian army and serve the nation. However, his elder son (Prajwal's elder brother) opted for engineering instead. Prajwal grew up to realise his father's dream and decided to make it the mission of his life.

Prajwal Started To Prepare For NDA After Finishing His 12th Exams

To fulfill his father's dream, Prajwal started to prepare for NDA after finishing his 12th Boards in 2018. He passed the Services Selection Board (SSB) exam. SBB is an organization that assesses the candidates for becoming officers into the Indian Armed Forces. However, in the medical tests, Prajwal flunked.

8 Failed Attempts At NDA

Prajwal gave seven more attempts at the SSB exams. Although he passed the screening every time, got knocked out in the later tests. In his ninth and final attempt Prajwal was advised by his neighbour and IMA teacher Nitin Kothe, who urged him to make one last, desperate attempt. Given that it was his final try, Prajwal also studied for CAT exams.

9th Time Lucky



Luck smiled on him on his 9th attempt --Prajwal not only got selected for Indian Military Academy, he also secured his positions in two IIMs -- IIM Indore and IIM Kozhikode after cracking the Common Admission Test (CAT). Howerver, Prajwal chose not to go Indian Army over IIM.