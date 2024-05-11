Meet Woman Who Left Her Home At Young Age Of 15 With Just 300 Rs Now Owns Rs 104 Crore Company

New Delhi: With fearless determination and unwavering boldness, this individual embodies the essence of a true alpha. Despite facing formidable challenges early in life she fearlessly seized every opportunity, turning adversity into triumph.



In today’s success story we will be talking about Chinu Kala, the director of Rubans Accessories. With only Rs 300 and a bag of clothes, Chinu left her home at the tender age of 15 due to family hardships. Despite facing such adversity including spending two nights sleeping at a Mumbai train station she persevered and took on the role of a salesgirl, earning just Rs 20 a day.

Early days and Struggle

Chinu Kala's journey led her through various occupations, from working as a waitress to serving as a receptionist and even seeking coaster sets and cutlery door-to-door all in pursuit of making ends meet. Eventually, she found herself employed in a clothing store where she gained invaluable insights into customer behavior and the importance of delivering exceptional service. Even though her life was undoubtedly challenging, Chinu vibrant spirit remained unbroken.

Got married in 2004

Chinu's life took a significant turn when she landed a role as a telemarketing executive at Tata Communications in Mumbai. There she crossed paths with her future husband Amit kala who held a MBA degree. They tied the knot in 2004 and with Amit's expertise and support she honed her entrepreneurial skills. This gave her the confidence to venture into taking big risks.

Top 10 in Mrs. India Pageant

After getting married, Chinu relocated to Bengaluru where her passion for modeling propelled her into the spotlight of the 2008 Gladrags Mrs. India Pageant. There, she achieved a notable position in the top 10. It was during her foray into modeling that Chinu discovered her entrepreneurial drive.

Ventured into fashion sector

After her breakthrough with Gladrags, Chinu identified a gap in the Indian jewellry market and its importance within the fashion industry. In 2014, she took a bold step by departing from corporate merchandising and ventured into the fashion sector. Chinu launched her own company using her personal savings of Rs 3 lakh., Rubans Accessories. Starting with a modest 36-square-foot shop in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall, both Rubans and Chinu experienced rapid growth. Within less than a year the brand expanded its retail presence to multiple cities across India.

Rubans Accessories: Revenue of Rs 104 Cr

By 2018, Rubans Accessories had expanded its presence to five outlets located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. When faced with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic Chinu Kala demonstrated remarkable adaptability by transitioning her business online, a move that resulted in increased sales. Today, Rubans Accessories stands as a flourishing fashion jewelry brand boasting a revenue of Rs 104 crore. This success is a testament to Chinu Kala's resilience and astute business acumen.