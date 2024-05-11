Advertisement
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

RBI Appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao As New Executive Director

Rao had served as Banking Ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as Regional Director of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow.

|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 12:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
RBI Appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao As New Executive Director File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as Executive Director (ED) with immediate effect. Before being promoted to ED, Rao served as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Regulation. Rao has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of Regulation of Banks and NBFCs, Supervision of Banks, and Consumer Protection.

Rao had served as Banking Ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as Regional Director of Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow. He has also served as a member of several Committees and Working Groups and has been contributing to policy formulation. (Also Read: IT Company Wipro Appoints Vinay Firake As CEO For APMEA Strategic Market Unit)

As Executive Director, Rao will look after Deposit lnsurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, Right to lnformation Act (FAA), Department of Communication. Rao holds a graduate degree in commerce. He has a master's degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati and Diploma in TIRM (IIBF). He is also a Certified Associate of IIBF. (Also Read: ICICI Bank's Cards And Payments Head Bijith Bhaskar Resigns)

