Who is Indian-American Neal Mohan, YouTube's new CEO? Here are 5 Interesting Facts

  • Neal Mohan to become new YouTube head after Susan stepping down.
  • He is a Standford graduate where he pursued Electrical engineering between 1992 and 1996.
  • Neal was a senior vice president for display and video ads in Google between March 2008 and November 2015.

New Delhi: Indian-American Neal Mohan will become YouTube new CEO as the current head Susan Wojcicki announced to step down from her role. She had been associating with 25 years with the company. YouTube is a popular streaming giant across the world with a large viewership in India. In an adieu note, Susan said she’s stepping back to start a new chapter and “it’s been an honour to have a front row seat to this incredible community”.

"Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...," Neal Mohan posted on Twitter.

Here are some Interesting facts about the upcoming CEO:

Neal Mohan is currently working as chief product officer with Youtube since 2015. There he was responsible for YouTube products, user experience, trust and safety globally.

He is a Standford graduate where he pursued Electrical engineering between 1992 and 1996.

He began his career at Accenture in 1996 and later worked in many firms including NetGravity (later acquired by Doubleclick) and Microsoft.

Neal was a senior vice president for display and video ads in Google between March 2008 and November 2015.

He played an important role in advancing Google’s advertising products, AdWords, AdSense, and Doubleclicks.

