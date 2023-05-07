Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold, Silver Medals In His First Jiu Jitsu Tournament, Shares Pics

New Delhi: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took part in a Jiu Jitsu tournament for the first time and won several medals. He shared his victory on Facebook, posting photos of himself fighting, competing, and winning. Zuckerberg expressed his gratitude to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training him and thanked his Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, serving as the CEO of Meta, a tech giant that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus. He is known as the youngest billionaire in the world and is married with three children with his wife Priscilla Chan. Their youngest and third daughter was born in March 2023.

What Is Jiu Jitsu?

Jiu-jitsu, also known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), is a martial art form that originated in Japan and was later developed in Brazil. It is a grappling-based discipline that emphasizes leverage and technique over brute strength, making it accessible to practitioners of all sizes and skill levels.

Jiu-jitsu is primarily focused on ground fighting, where competitors use various techniques such as joint locks, chokeholds, and submissions to force their opponents to submit or score points. The goal is to either force the opponent to tap out or score more points than them.

One of the unique aspects of jiu-jitsu is its emphasis on positional control. Practitioners aim to gain and maintain dominant positions such as mount or back control, where they have the advantage over their opponent and can execute various techniques more effectively.