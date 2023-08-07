Millionaire Chaiwala: Tale Of A College Dropout, Who Founded A Million-Dollar Firm On The Streets Of Melbourne, Earning In Crores

Success Story: Sanjith Konda House, an 18-year-old from Bengaluru, India, followed the typical course and left his country to study in Australia for a bachelor's degree in business studies at La Trobe University's Bundoora Campus in Melbourne. The "Dropout Chaiwala" was created as a result of his unconventional decision to forgo his degree in favor of pursuing his entrepreneurial dream.

Dropout Chaiwala: The Beginning

Sanjith's bravery, which was fostered by his independent upbringing, was evident in his choice to leave college in the middle of his fifth semester to start his own tea company. Sanjith had always been encouraged to take on responsibilities that were unusual for his age by both his homemaker mother and his mechanical engineer father, who worked for a Saudi Arabian oil company. With a $25,000 initial investment, Sanjith, his friend Asar Ahmed Syed, and two college seniors named Preetam Akula and Arun P. Singh launched the first "Dropout Chaiwala" location on Elizabeth Street. Five different types of chai were on the limited menu when they first opened, and as word spread among students and office employees, interest grew.

Risky Action Paid Off

Sanjith's tenacity carried the project forward despite a sluggish beginning. By March, a traveling chai truck was in use, serving as a catering service for a variety of academic events, festivals, and weddings. An additional milestone for the developing company came in August with the opening of a third store on La Trobe Street. Dropout Chaiwala expanded its menu to include light snacks under Sanjith's direction and with assistance from a committed group, including Apoorva Singla, an Indian student in charge of the Elizabeth store. Sanjith's risky action paid off handsomely, as the business, within a year, brought in AUD 1 million in sales and hired 40 people.

Sanjith, who is now 22 years old, has developed a life he is passionate about, one that includes sports like Cross-Fit, swimming, and climbing, in addition to his successful business career. The story of Sanjith Konda House is a fascinating one about entrepreneurial spirit, the value of persistence, and the significance of daring to dream. It is not only about creating a million-dollar company. Dropout Chaiwala is remembered today as an example of entrepreneurial success and foregoing the easy route. You would be mistaken to believe that getting a college education is the only way to succeed financially or become a billionaire. Some prosperous people have no formal education at all. Sanjith Konda House, an Indian student who left an Australian university's BBA program to work as a "chaiwala" for a million-dollar business, is one example of this.