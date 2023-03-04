'More Optimistic Than Ever...' Bill Gates Says After Meeting PM Narendra Modi During His India Trip

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder, Philanthropist, and Billionaire Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Indian visit and shared the highlight in his official blog - GatesNotes. He said he was even more optimistic than ever about India’s progress in health, development and climate. Gates is currently on his official Indian visit and meeting several dignitaries across the wide field including business, politicians and social media influencers. He also visited research centres like Indian Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR).

“A highlight of my trip was Friday’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was generous with his time, as we talked about how science and innovation can help reduce inequity in India and around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in his official blog.

He added: “I commended the Prime Minister on India's efforts to eliminate deadly and debilitating diseases like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis, and lymphatic filariasis. He told me about a fascinating movement taking shape in India: Communities are “adopting” TB patients to make sure they get the nutrition and care they need. India has used a similar approach with HIV, and it’s been shown to produce lasting results.”

Gates also praised India’s digital public infrastructure and said “India was also able to transfer emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women, during the pandemic. This was only possible because India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system (called Aadhaar) and creating innovative platforms for digital banking. It’s a reminder that financial inclusion is a fantastic investment”.

“The country’s Gati Shakti program is a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better. It digitally connects 16 ministries, including rail and roads, so they can integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers,” he added.

Bill Gates Gives Tadka to Khicdhi With Smriti Irani

Gates now tried his hands to give tadka to popular Indian food Khichdi with Union Cabinet Minister in charge of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The MP shared the video on her official Instagram handle with the caption “Recognising the Super food of India and its POSHAN component…When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi”.

It appeared in the video that Smriti Irani and Bill Gates were in the kitchen where Irani was helping Gates to give tadka to Khichdi. He heated the ghee (Indian butter) on a pan and then put some cumin seeds and fry lightly until they begin to splutter. Finally, he poured the tadka (tempering) into the kichdi in the saucepan and stirred it. He even tasted Indian super food Khichdi.