Most Generous Indian: This Gujarati Billionaire Remains India's Top Philanthropist, He Is Not Mukesh Ambani Or Gautam Adani

Wipro: The contributions made by India's ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs) with a net worth of above Rs 1,000 crore decreased to Rs 4,230 crore in FY22 from Rs 11,811 crore the previous year, according to the India Philanthropy Report 2023 by Dasra and Bain & Co. According to the reports, this was because Azim Premji, the founder and chairman of Wipro, donated less money overall by Rs 9,000 crore "due to the share buyback in 2021 benefiting the foundations directly."

Premji was named the most generous Indian and topped the philanthropy charts in FY20 and FY21. Premji gave an average of Rs 22 crore per day, or Rs 7,904 crore, in FY20 and Rs 27 crore a day, or Rs 9,713 crore per day in FY21. Premji, who had held the top spot for the previous two years in a row, fell to second place in FY22 with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore. Despite a deceiving low in FY22, Azim Premji is still India's leading philanthropist in 2023.

Premji's Wipro committed Rs. 1,125 crore to addressing the "unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis" during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Wipro Ltd. has committed Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd. Rs 25 crore, and the Azim Premji Foundation Rs 1,000 crore out of the total of Rs 1,125 crore. Premji created history in 2019 when he donated a $7.6 billion stake in his IT outsourcing business to his nonprofit, The Azim Premji Foundation. The founder has agreed that these two philanthropic arms will get the financial gains from the 67 percent of Wipro shares that he owns.

The Azim Premji Foundation was founded in 2000 with the intention of facilitating universal access to basic education. In 2014, the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives division was established. Its goals are to give not-for-profit organisations financial assistance through multiyear grants. It gives money to NGOs that support the most vulnerable and marginalised members of society. Azim Premji has given at least ten times as much money to charity causes than anyone else in the nation, according to rankings of the world's top philanthropists from Hurun India and EdelGive Foundation, which placed him No. 12 among them.

Azim Premji has contributed significantly to charitable causes throughout his life. Premji has received significant acclaim for his generosity and commitment to humanitarian work. For his achievements, he has won various prizes and honors, including the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy and the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian decorations.