Most Valuable 'Babumoshai': Bengal Man Who Became One Of The Highest-Paid Employee In TATA Steels, Earns Rs 4 lakh Per Day

Tata Steel: Koushik Chatterjee, the chief financial officer of Tata Steel, has been identified as the highest-paid worker within the expansive TATA family, which is the nation's top steel manufacturer. Chatterjee reportedly makes Rs 4 lakh every day, according to sources. Chatterjee is the company's CFO, but he also has additional authority and is more frequently compared to the CEO. However, the market has suffered as a result of the CFO's yearly income declining in numbers since Koushik's reported annual total for the previous financial year (2022) of Rs 15.17 crore.

Until PB Bajali of Tata Motors surpassed him this year, Chatterjee was the Group's highest paid CFO. The CFO of Tata Steel earned a stunning Rs 14.21 crore, according to the company's annual report, despite a slight decrease in salary from the previous year. Only one TATA employee, P. B. Balaji of Tata Motors, makes more money than Koushik Chatterjee. Balaji receives Rs 16.73 crore per year. T. V. Narendran, the CEO of TATA Steel, comes in at the top of the list with a salary of Rs 18.66 crore a year. Tata Steel has a Rs 1,40,916 market valuation as of July 2023. Tata Steel is now the 1004th most valuable corporation in the world.

Koushik Chatterjee was born in Asansol, West Bengal. He attended St. Patrick's for his formal education and afterwards earned a B.Com. from Kolkata in order to specialize as a chartered accountant. Koushik worked professionally at S.B. Billimoria & Co. and Britannia Biscuits before joining TATA. Ishaat Hussain, a former CFO for Tata Steel, persuaded Koushik to join the organization. Koushik, who is only 36 years old, was chosen to be the vice president of finance at Tata Steel. The Bengal-based man has been acting as Tata Steel's CFO since 2012.



