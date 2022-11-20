Mother Dairy hikes token milk price by Rs 2 per litre and full cream milk by Re 1 in Delhi-NCR; Deats inside

New Delhi: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased the price of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market. The new rate will come into effect as of Monday i.e November 21. The company hiked the rate due to an increase in input expenses. The prices for full-cream milk remain unchanged.

The top milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR region has increased milk prices four times so far in 2022. With volumes of more than 30 million litres per day, the company is among the top milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR.

According to a corporate spokeswoman, Mother Dairy has increased the price of full-cream milk by Re 1 to 64 per litre. From tomorrow on, token milk will be sold for Rs 50 per litre, Rs 2 more than previously Rs 48. During a time when food inflation is already at a high level, the increase in milk costs will strain household finances.

Mother Dairy has explained the increase in prices as being due to an increase in the price of buying raw milk from dairy farmers. "This year, the entire dairy business is facing a large discrepancy in the supply and demand of milk," the Mother Dairy spokeswoman said.

The higher cost of feed and fodder as well as the irregular rainfall have a negative impact on raw milk availability and prices, the spokeswoman continued. Additionally, Mother Dairy reported an increase in demand for processed milk.

"Prices for raw milk have risen further as a result of the persistent supply-demand imbalance that has persisted even after the holiday season. As a result, we are forced to pass on some of the effects by revising some versions' consumer prices "added the spokeswoman.