Myntra new logo

Myntra's decision to change logo over police complaint leaves netizens in splits, check out these funny memes

Top fashion app Myntra, backed by Flipkart will be changing its logo. The logo will be going through a change on all of its platforms including website, mobile app, packaging material, following a complaint by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel. 

Myntra&#039;s decision to change logo over police complaint leaves netizens in splits, check out these funny memes

Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brand's signage was offensive towards women. When contacted, Myntra confirmed the development.

The logo is being changed across Myntra's website, app and packaging material. The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel.

 

Also Read: Know why Myntra is changing its logo following a police complaint

 

However, the matter has drawn a mixed response from netizens. While some have welcomed the company's decision to change the logo, many said such demands for logo changes seemed whimsical.

Flipkart group company Myntra is one of the largest fashion e-retailers in the country. During its 'End of Reason Sale' last month, it sold 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.

