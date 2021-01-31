Myntra's decision to change logo over police complaint leaves netizens in splits, check out these funny memes

Fashion e-tailer Myntra is changing its logo following a complaint by a Mumbai-based activist who alleged that the brand's signage was offensive towards women. When contacted, Myntra confirmed the development.

The logo is being changed across Myntra's website, app and packaging material. The complaint had been lodged last month with the cyber cell in Mumbai by Avesta Foundation's Naaz Patel.

However, the matter has drawn a mixed response from netizens. While some have welcomed the company's decision to change the logo, many said such demands for logo changes seemed whimsical.

Now that we have a new logo for Myntra. Why is there only pink and not blue ?? I am offended — Saksham Jadon (@saksham_jd) January 30, 2021

Myntra team to girl who filled complaint against #MyntraLogo pic.twitter.com/csqMvfs1ez — Chaitanya Kende (@ChaitanyaKende) January 30, 2021

Myntra changes logo after activist calls it 'offensive' towards women. *Meanwhile other companies :- pic.twitter.com/BtS4DGF8j8 — Anurag ___ (@anu_tweets_) January 30, 2021

Me, looking at the old and new logo of Myntra : pic.twitter.com/zdcgH7IHE7 — ASHEEM (@a4asheem) January 30, 2021

Flipkart group company Myntra is one of the largest fashion e-retailers in the country. During its 'End of Reason Sale' last month, it sold 11 million items while catering to more than 5 million orders.