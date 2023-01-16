National Startup Day 2023: Check significance and TOP quotes from popular business leaders

New Delhi: Indian government adopted January 16 as National Startup Day in 2022 with the aim to promote and encourage the startup culture in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announceent last year by calling startups as backbone of new India. The Central government has planned several events this year to celebrate the National startup day across the country as the part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Department for promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Ministry of Commerce & Industry have been celebrating the Innovation week 2023 from January 10 to 16, 2023. It is marked the moment of achievment as innovation-driven startups have lifted India’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index from 81 to 40.

Let's celebrate the thriving startup ecosystem with us across 75 centres in India.

Since the first tenure of PM Modi led government at the Centre, it had given focus to encourage startups with several measures and create a culture that promotes these budding startups. Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Governmet of India to expedite and catalyse startup culture in India and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entreprenuer in India.

Finally, on January 15, 2022, PM Narendra Modi announced the adoption of National Startup Day on January 16.

TOP quotes from popular Business Leaders

“You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something - your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” ~ Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple.

“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive.” ~ Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group.

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.” ~ Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.” ~ Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon