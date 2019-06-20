close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

NCLT admits Jet for bankruptcy, sets 90 days for resolution

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Thursday admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank against Jet Airways.

NCLT admits Jet for bankruptcy, sets 90 days for resolution

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Thursday admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank against Jet Airways.

The tribunal has also appointed Ashish Chhauchharia of Grant Thornton as the resolution professional for the crippled airline that stopped operations on April 17.

The tribunal comprising VP Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy directed the RP to try and finish the resolution process in three months even though the law allows six months, saying "the matter is of national importance."

In its plea, SBI has made a claim of Rs 967 crore and said it had given Rs 505 crore in working capital loans, and an overdraft facility of Rs 462 crore to the company.

However, the tribunal rejected the plea by the Netherlands based vendors for filing an intervention application, saying the Dutch district court had no jurisdiction to order bankruptcy of Jet Airways.

The representatives of two Dutch two logistics vendors wanted the tribunal's nod to make an intervention petition.

It can be noted that two logistics vendors of Jet in the Netherlands had confiscated a passenger jet at the Amsterdam airport late March seeking dues and a local had in May ordered bankruptcy process against the grounded airline and had appointed Rocco Mulder as the administrator for the bankruptcy proceedings.

The tribunal also rejected the bankruptcy pleas filed by two operational creditors of Jet--Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises. These companies claim Rs 8.74 crore, and Rs 53 lakh respectively from the airline, and were the first to take the airline for bankruptcy on June 10.

"Those petitions are rejected as the plea under Section 7 of the IBC has been admitted today. However the petitioners are free to approach the RP. 

Tags:
Jet AirwaysNational Company Law TribunalGrant Thornton
Next
Story

OYO to invest $300 mn in US over next few years

Must Watch

PT19M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Nation supports PM Modi to ban Triple Talaq, then who is against it?