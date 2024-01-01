New Packaging Rules: Date Of Manufacturing, Unit Sale Price Now Mandatory On All Packages

New Delhi: In a move aimed at providing consumers with more transparent information, the Indian government has made it mandatory for companies to print the 'date of manufacturing' and 'unit sale price' on all packaged commodities.

Previously, companies were given the flexibility to choose between printing the 'date of manufacturing,' 'date of import,' or the date of packaging.

However, a recent notification from the Consumer Affairs Ministry has replaced these options with a mandate for companies to print only the 'date of manufacturing' and the 'unit sale price.'

Why The Change?

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh explained that with packaged items being sold in various quantities, consumers must be informed about the 'unit sale price.' This information enables consumers to make well-informed purchasing decisions.

Benefits For Consumers

Date of Manufacturing

Printing the date of manufacturing on packaging allows consumers to know how old a product is, aiding them in making conscious choices about their purchases.

Unit Sale Price

The inclusion of the unit sale price simplifies cost comparison for consumers. For instance, a 2.5 kg packaged wheat flour will now display a unit sale price per kg alongside the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Similarly, smaller packaged items will show a sale price per gram, along with the total MRP.

Mr. Singh emphasized that these new regulations aim to empower consumers by providing essential details that contribute to a more transparent market. He believes that the clarity on manufacturing dates and unit sale prices will facilitate easier decision-making for shoppers.

The updated guidelines came into effect on Monday.