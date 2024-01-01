New Year Cheers! LPG Commercial Cylinder Gets THIS Much Price Cut; Check New Rate

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has introduced new prices for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective from January 1, marking the start of the new year. Notably, there is no alteration in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders used in households.

Commercial Cylinder Prices Across Cities

In Delhi, the price for a 19 kg gas cylinder has slightly decreased to Rs 1755.50 from the previous Rs 1757. Mumbai has experienced a reduction from Rs 1710 to Rs 1708.50, while Chennai sees a drop from Rs 1929 to Rs 1924.50. However, in Kolkata, the price has increased marginally to Rs 1869 from Rs 1868.50.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Unchanged

The prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unaffected, with the last change recorded on August 30, 2023. The current prices are Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902 in Mumbai, and Rs 918 in Chennai.

Revised Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

