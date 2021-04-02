Nike wins lawsuit against Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes’ with human blood

Popular shoe brand Nike‘s controversial saga with Satan Shoes has finally come to an end with the former winning the lawsuit against art collective MSCHF.

After three days of filing the lawsuit, which was regarding Nike trainers featuring a drop of human blood on the soles, an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words “Luke 10:18,” the federal judge granted a temporary restraining order banning the further sale of the limited run of 666 pairs which were produced by MSCHF in partnership with rapper Lil Nas X.

Claiming trademark infringement, Nike had asked a federal court in New York to stop MSCHF from selling the shoes.

The design of the shoes has offended conservatives and religious followers and they had criticised the rapper and art collective.

“MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike,” the sports shoe brand wrote in the lawsuit.

Nike had informed the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York that it has not approved or authorised the customised Satan Shoes.

On the other hand, the lawyers representing MSCHF claimed that the 666 pairs that were created were “not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each”.

