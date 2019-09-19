Nirav Modi's custody extended by 28 days to October 17

New Delhi: A UK court on Thursday extended the custody of absconding fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi for another 28 days to October 17. Modi appeared via video link from his prison for the routine "call-over" remand hearing.

There has been no discussion over a confirmed date for his trial, though it has been expected that the trial dates may fall between May 11 and May 15 2020.

The 48-year-old businessman, wanted in India, in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, was arrested from Holborn in London on March 19. He has since been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London. India has also initiated an extradition proceeding against him at UK's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation after the PNB alleged that they cheated it of Rs 13,500 crore with the involvement of some bank employees.

Modi also faces charges under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. The ED has filed a chargesheet against Choksi in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Mumbai.

Both fled India before details of the fraud emerged in January 2018.