‘Not Knowing the reason hit hard…’: Software Engineer Pens Down a Heart-Wrenching Post After Being Laid off by Spotify in Latest Lay offs

New Delhi: Music-Streaming company Spotify has also announced to trim off 6% employees amid the fear of possible recession, joining the league of companies which laid off its proportional employees since the start of 2023. Overall the company plans to cut 600 jobs to rein in costs and expenditure. "Over the last few months we've made a considerable effort to rein in costs, but it simply hasn't been enough," Chief Executive Daniel Elk, Spotify CEO said in a blog post announcing the roughly 600 job cuts.

"I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth," he added, echoing a sentiment voiced by other tech bosses in recent months.

An India-American Software Engineer Mounika G, who was fired by Spotify in recent lay offs where she had been working over 1.5 years, has penned down a heart-wrenching post and emphaised how it is hard to not know the reason.

“I don't think I have the heart to write this yet, yesterday was my last day at Spotify. It feels like a bad dream I should wake up from. I kept waiting for an email saying there has been a mistake.

Of all the thoughts/questions, one dominated - Not knowing the reason hit hard,” Mounika G wrote in her Linkedin Post.

However, she also underlined that life goes on and she is running out of time. She has 60days to land a new role to stay in the US and to hold my VISA status.

“This picture was my first day at Spotify and I was still in wonder how my journey led me to that place. As the saying goes, the only way is through and I will get through this stronger and more resilient. Looking forward to my next adventure," She added.