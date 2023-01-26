topStoriesenglish2565823
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

Elon Musk Changes his Twitter Handle Name to 'Mr. Tweet', Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Elon Musk is very active on Twitter. He keeps posting daily content, informing about new developments, and engaging with users every day. He has a huge following with over 127M on his Twitter handle.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk changes his Twitter handle name to Mr. Tweet.
  • Now he isn't able to revert to his original name.
  • Netizens react with hilarious comments.

Trending Photos

Elon Musk Changes his Twitter Handle Name to 'Mr. Tweet', Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to ‘Mr. Tweet’ on his official handle and now he can’t reverse it. He said Twitter won’t let him to change it back. His post has so far received over 17.2 M views, 3201k likes and 21.9k retweets. Elon Musk has been very active on Twitter since his takover the microblogging platform last year. He keeps posting new content, development and engagement with users every day. 

ALSO READ | Google Celebrates India's 74th Republic Day with a Special Doodle

Here’s how Netizens react:

A Twitter user Ricky Young commented that pehaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here as Comedians were not funny anymore. He said that was funny.

ALSO READ | Zomato Launches NEW Loyalty Plan 'Zomato Gold'; Check Price, Benefits, More

Another user Ali Ahmad Awan took a dig and said so I could change my name to Elon Musk.

Andy Ostory commented that seemed like a really efficient used of your time.

YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Headquarter to get a hug From Elon Musk

Tech billionaire and the owner of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla Elon Musk is no doubt a renowned personality with a lot of fan following in the US and the outside. A YouTuber named Fidias waited for many months outside Twitter’s headquarter to give him a hug. His wish came true on the National Hugging Day and he finally hugged Musk in the office.

“We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” Fidias tweeted in his official channel on January 22, 2023.

Elon Musk shared the photo post of Fidias in his Twitter handle with an emoji.

A Twitter user Matt Wallace commented on the tweet and said that was epic with a laughing emoji. Another user named John Hawkins commented, “Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you've been working on that for months!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023