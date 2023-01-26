Elon Musk Changes his Twitter Handle Name to 'Mr. Tweet', Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to ‘Mr. Tweet’ on his official handle and now he can’t reverse it. He said Twitter won’t let him to change it back. His post has so far received over 17.2 M views, 3201k likes and 21.9k retweets. Elon Musk has been very active on Twitter since his takover the microblogging platform last year. He keeps posting new content, development and engagement with users every day.

ALSO READ | Google Celebrates India's 74th Republic Day with a Special Doodle

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Here’s how Netizens react:

A Twitter user Ricky Young commented that pehaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here as Comedians were not funny anymore. He said that was funny.

Perhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funny — Ricky Young (@rickyyo2010) January 25, 2023

Another user Ali Ahmad Awan took a dig and said so I could change my name to Elon Musk.

So now i can change my name to Elon Musk? — Ali Ahmad Awan (@AliAhmadAwan_) January 25, 2023

Andy Ostory commented that seemed like a really efficient used of your time.

This seems like a really efficient use of your time... — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 25, 2023

twitter - 1



mr. tweet - 0 pic.twitter.com/OumxkSgD7W — DRE THE NOID (@THEGOONEEZ) January 25, 2023

YouTuber Waits 2 Months Outside Twitter Headquarter to get a hug From Elon Musk

Tech billionaire and the owner of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla Elon Musk is no doubt a renowned personality with a lot of fan following in the US and the outside. A YouTuber named Fidias waited for many months outside Twitter’s headquarter to give him a hug. His wish came true on the National Hugging Day and he finally hugged Musk in the office.

“We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” Fidias tweeted in his official channel on January 22, 2023.

Elon Musk shared the photo post of Fidias in his Twitter handle with an emoji.

A Twitter user Matt Wallace commented on the tweet and said that was epic with a laughing emoji. Another user named John Hawkins commented, “Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you've been working on that for months!