Not taking myself too seriously: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shares 6 ways to reduce stress

New Delhi: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shares list of 6 stress buster on Twitter. The list has resonated with Netizens on twitter that how the Wipro boss is just like one of us --loving his tv time, sleep and spending time with loved ones.

Rishad Premji shared his list of stress busters in no order though. He wrote, "My stress busters in no order 1) sleep 2) exercise 3) massages 4) time with people I love and who matter 5) mindless TV 6) not taking myself too seriously".

I can relate to your last point, saw you today at Pune Airport in boarding Q & traveling in economy like any common passenger. Sometimes few gesture are lessons for life. _ December 15, 2022

Dear Rishad- Great to hear this. for me in no order 1. regular gym with strength training 2.sleep https://t.co/oRaoS9ki32 series long ones currently #TheBlacklist (American, Spanish, Korean normally) 4. same as yours _ 5. #RhondaByrne book few pages before I sleep 6. Shopping — Anil Daulani (@DaulaniAnil) December 15, 2022

The last one is the crux of the matter. — THIRUMAL (@ThirumalWnp) December 15, 2022

I like this Rishad and can resonate. Keep it simple — Abhimanyu Sen (@senabhimanyu) December 15, 2022

