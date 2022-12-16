topStoriesenglish
RISHAD PREMJI

Not taking myself too seriously: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shares 6 ways to reduce stress

Several users on Twitter liked the post shared by Rishad and said that they could resonate with his views.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

New Delhi: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji shares list of 6 stress buster on Twitter. The list has resonated with Netizens on twitter that how the Wipro boss is just like one of us --loving his tv time, sleep and spending time with loved ones.

Rishad Premji shared his list of stress busters in no order though. He wrote, "My stress busters in no order 1) sleep 2) exercise 3) massages 4) time with people I love and who matter 5) mindless TV 6) not taking myself too seriously".

Rishad Premji had called upon the startups to make tough decisions regarding Moonlighting. He revealed that one of the organisation's top 20 staff members was shown the door in connection with huge integrity issues. Addressing the Nasscom Product Conclave here, Premji, who had earlier created a storm over termination of hundreds of staffers against the backdrop of moonlighting, said that the "decision took just 10 minutes".

