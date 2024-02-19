Nothing CEO Carl Pie Became 'Carl Bhai' In Twitter Bio, But Why So?

New Delhi: Nothing Phones, known for their popularity among youngsters, is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2a in India on March 5. However, amidst the anticipation, a humorous exchange between the company's CEO, Carl Pei, and a social media user has captured the internet's attention.

Funny Exchange On Social Media

The exchange began when a user named Raman commented on Nothing India's social media handle questioning the need for a brand ambassador, specifically mentioning the hiring of actor Ranveer Singh. "Why is a brand ambassador needed?" queried Raman. (Also Read: 4 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week; Check Full Details Of Upcoming Initial Public Offerings)

Why is a brand ambassador needed? — Râmãn Bhai (@Raman_Singh8) February 18, 2024

Carl Pei's Response

Carl Pei, displaying his trademark wit, responded to Raman's query with a light-hearted remark, stating, "We want to sell more phones bhai." The casual use of the term "bhai" to address the social media user sparked laughter and amusement among netizens. (Also Read: Carl Pie Suggests Elon Musk To Change His Name To Elon 'Bhai'; Netizens Flood X With Hilarious Reactions)

We want to sell more phones bhai https://t.co/c9mAH7NGWP — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

Viral Reception

The humorous exchange quickly went viral, garnering over six lakh views and eight thousand likes on the microblogging platform. Netizens praised Pei's understanding of the Indian audience, applauding his ability to connect with them in a light-hearted manner.

Recognition Of Indian Connection

Notably, ahead of the phone's launch in India, Carl Pei also made a playful adjustment to his name on X, changing it to "Bhai." This move further solidified his connection with the Indian audience and elicited more chuckles from users.

In response to a user's comment on the name change, Pei confirmed the alteration, stating, "Nice one, I changed my name on X."