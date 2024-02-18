4 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week; Check Full Details Of Upcoming Initial Public Offerings

New Delhi: The Indian stock market has maintained its upward momentum throughout the week, with the BSE Sensex posting an increase of 1.42 percent over the last five trading sessions. Analysts are optimistic about the market's performance in the coming week. The week is driven by the launch of four IPOs and the listing of seven companies.

Here is the list of IPOs scheduled to debut next week and its details:

GPT Healthcare IPO

GPT Healthcare, a Kolkata-based mid-size multispeciality hospital chain operating under the brand name ILS Hospitals, is also set to enter the market with its IPO.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The initial public offerings of the company are scheduled to open on February 22 and close on February 26.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Price Band

The pricing details for GPT Healthcare's IPO are yet to be announced.

GPT Healthcare IPO: Objective

However, the company intends to raise Rs 40 crore through fresh issue shares.

Zenith Drugs IPO

Zenith Drugs is gearing up for its IPO launch in the SME segment.

Zenith Drugs IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The issue is all set to open on February 19 and close on February 22.

Zenith Drugs IPO: Price Band

The issue is priced at Rs 79 apiece at the upper price band.

Zenith Drugs IPO: Lot Size

Zenith Drugs' IPO offers a lot size of 1600 shares.

Deem Roll Tech IPO

Deem Roll Tech, a manufacturer of alloy steel and cast iron products, will join the IPO fray in the SME segment next week.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Opening And Closing Date

The public offer commences on February 20 and concludes on February 22.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Price Band

The IPO is set to hit the market with each share priced at Rs 129.

Deem Roll Tech IPO: Fund Raise

Deem Roll Tech aims to raise approximately Rs 29 crore.

Upcoming Listings

In addition to the IPOs, seven companies are supposed to make their stock market debut through listings in the coming weeks.