'Nothing comes easy...': Anand Mahindra impresses with workout clip of Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra | Watch

New Delhi: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is being impressed with Indian star-athlete Neeraj Chopra's workout routine and has shared the clip on Twitter that reminded him the extraordinary, back-breaking effort lay 'behind-the-scenes' of any victory. He said that nothing came easy and reflected on the hard work and determination behind Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj's Chopra to win a gold medal in the Olympic.

“Just watching the workout routine of @Neeraj_chopra1 reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy…” Anand Mahindra tweeted on January 17, 2023.

Just watching the workout routine of @Neeraj_chopra1 reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy… pic.twitter.com/cgMRcZaDkq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2023

His post so far has received over 639k views, 1394 likes and 86 retweets.

Netizens agree with Mahindra

A Twitter user named Anomitra Das said so true Mr Mahindra and he shared some other posts regarding the behind the scenes efforts for any success. One post from Vala Afshar mentioning what is investment with Usain Bolt’s example. Afshar wrote Usain Bolt won 8 gold medals in 3 Olympics, and he only ran for less than 115 seconds on the track, earning $119 million dollars. That’s economy of efforts. However, he wrote, but for those 2 minutes, he trained for 20 years. That’s investment. “Think long term. Patience pays, “ he added.

Another user wrote that all professions had their kind of backbreaking workouts…thier medical profession had 24/7 emergency room for such workout… all working there excel in saving lives.

A Twitter user Anubhav Rawat commented that he was the best althete right away…and he might become India’s all time best althlete side Major Dhyanchand, Milkha Singh, P.T Usha, Mary Kom, Virat Kholi, Sachin, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sunil Chettri, Baichung Bhutiya, etc.

He's the best athlete right now.... and he might become India's all time best athlete along side Major Dhyanchand, Milkha Singh, P.T Usha, Mary Kom, Virat Kohli, Sachin, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sunil Chettri, Baichung Bhutiya, etc. — ANUBHAV RAWAT (@AnubhavRawat_) January 17, 2023

Anand Mahindra suggests to make mistakes in life

Earlier, Mahindra posted a tweet in which he called not to be afraid of making mistakes and remembered to not repeat the same old ones. He considered it the finest New Year’s greeeting ever. He shared the screenshot of the popular mythological writer Neil Gaiman’s words for do mistakes in life so you can learn from that.