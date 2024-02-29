trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726058
NewsBusinessCompanies
NPPA

NPPA Fixes Retail Price Of 69 Drug Formulations, Ceiling Price Of 31

The new price ceiling will apply to drugs like Antitoxins, Cholesterol, Sugar, Pain, Fever, Infection, Stopping Excessive Bleeding, Calcium, VitD 3, Children's Antibiotics, Zee Media channel reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NPPA Fixes Retail Price Of 69 Drug Formulations, Ceiling Price Of 31

New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price of 31 drug formulations and retail prices of 69 formulations, Zee Media Channel reported on Thursday.

The new price ceiling will apply to drugs like Antitoxins, Cholesterol, Sugar, Pain, Fever, Infection, Stopping Excessive Bleeding, Calcium, VitD 3, Children's Antibiotics, the channel reported. There will be a revised rate on the new packing and the dealer network will have to inform about the new prices.

Companies can collect GST on fixed pricing only if it has been paid for, it said.

Set up in 1997, the NPPA has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of DPCO and monitoring of prices of controlled and decontrolled drugs.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?