NTPC commissions its first commercial EV charging station

New Delhi: To promote e-mobility in line with the vision of Government of, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation have commissioned its first EV charging station at Indian Oil COCO Petro Pump near New Holland Tractor plant, Greater Noida.

India’s leading power generator, NTPC and India’s leading fuel retailer, IOCL have joined hands to set up many such charging stations.

This EV Charging station is first in the series of such charging stations which have been planned across cities and highways. The charging station offers four nos. charging points with fast and slow charging options conforming to Bharat DC 001 and Bharat AC 001 standards.

The electric vehicles help in reducing auto emissions, improving air quality as well as providing financial benefits to customers in terms of low running and maintenance cost.

NTPC has been putting lot of thrust on setting up electric vehicle charging stations. Agreements are made with fuel retailers, DMRC and State governments for providing e-mobility solutions.