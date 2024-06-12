Advertisement
NVIDIA

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says He 'Doesn't Fire' Employees, Rather ‘Torture Them Into…’

Huang also explained that he learns a lot from the smart people around him "I had the benefit of watching a lot of smart people do a lot of things.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says He 'Doesn't Fire' Employees, Rather ‘Torture Them Into…’ File Photo

New Delhi: The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang in a recent interview shared that he rarely fires employees. He instead focuses on helping them improve and succeed in their roles. Huang in an interview with The Transcript  mentioned that he prefers to support and develop his team members “would rather improve you than give up on you”.

He further added, "When you fire somebody, you're saying, a lot of people say: 'it wasn't your fault', or 'I made the wrong choice', or 'there are very few jobs'. Look, I used to clean bathrooms, and now I'm the CEO of a company. I think you can learn it. I'm pretty certain you can learn this. And there are a lot of things in life that I believe you can learn, and you just have to be given the opportunity to learn it,". (Also Read: India Imposes Restrictions On Certain Studded Gold Jewellery Imports)

Huang also explained that he learns a lot from the smart people around him "I had the benefit of watching a lot of smart people do a lot of things. I'm surrounded by 60 people. They're doing smart things all the time, and they probably don't realize it, but I'm learning constantly from every single one of them. And so I don't like giving up on people because I think they could improve," the Nvidia CEO added. (Also Read: Zerodha Investors Made Rs. 50,000 Crore Profit In Four Years, Announces CEO Nithin Kamath)

"And so it's tongue in cheek, but people know that I rather torture them into greatness. So, I would rather torture you into greatness because I believe in you. And I think coaches that that really believe in their team, torture them into greatness. And oftentimes, they're so close, don't give up. They're so close to greatness," he stated.

The Nvidia CEO said, "It comes all of a sudden one day, 'I got it!'. Do you know what I'm saying? That feeling that you didn't get it yesterday? And all of a sudden, one day, something clicked; 'oh, I got it!' Could you imagine you gave up that just that moment right before you got it? So I don't want you to give up on that. So I'll just keep torturing you."

