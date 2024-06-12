Zerodha Investors Made Rs. 50,000 Crore Profit In Four Years, Announces CEO Nithin Kamath

New Delhi: Nitin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha has recently announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that investors on the Zerodha platform have made a profit of Rs. 50,000 crore over the past four years. He also mentioned that these investors have unrealized gains of Rs. 1 lakh crore with a total Asset Under Management (AUM) reaching Rs. 4,50,000 crore.

Kamath posted, "Equity investors @zerodhaonline have realized a profit of Rs 50,000 crores over the last 4+ years and are sitting on unrealized profits of Rs 1,00,000 crores on an AUM of Rs 4,50,000 crores. By the way, most of the AUM was added in the last four years."

By the way, most of the AUM was added in the last four years. pic.twitter.com/4X981aY2jH — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 11, 2024

Realised profits refer to the gains made by investors when they sell securities at prices higher than their purchase prices. Unrealised profits on the other hand represent the increase in value of securities that investors still hold and have not yet sold.

Kamath’s remarks came a day after the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reported the highest monthly inflows ever recorded for equity mutual funds in May. This surge was largely driven by investments in new fund offers (NFOs) and thematic schemes. Kamath's announcement underscore the significant progress made by retail investors who are increasingly turning to equity markets as a means of wealth creation.