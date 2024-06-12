Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757052
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZERODHA

Zerodha Investors Made Rs. 50,000 Crore Profit In Four Years, Announces CEO Nithin Kamath

Realised profits refer to the gains made by investors when they sell securities at prices higher than their purchase prices.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zerodha Investors Made Rs. 50,000 Crore Profit In Four Years, Announces CEO Nithin Kamath File Photo

New Delhi: Nitin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO of Zerodha has recently announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that investors on the Zerodha platform have made a profit of Rs. 50,000 crore over the past four years. He also mentioned that these investors have unrealized gains of Rs. 1 lakh crore with a total Asset Under Management (AUM) reaching Rs. 4,50,000 crore.

Kamath posted, "Equity investors @zerodhaonline have realized a profit of Rs 50,000 crores over the last 4+ years and are sitting on unrealized profits of Rs 1,00,000 crores on an AUM of Rs 4,50,000 crores. By the way, most of the AUM was added in the last four years." (Also Read: Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Date Extended By 3 More Months; Check New Deadline)

Realised profits refer to the gains made by investors when they sell securities at prices higher than their purchase prices. Unrealised profits on the other hand represent the increase in value of securities that investors still hold and have not yet sold. (Also Read: Zomato Infuses Rs 300 Crore In Blinkit, Puts Rs 100 Cr In Entertainment Arm)

Kamath’s remarks came a day after the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reported the highest monthly inflows ever recorded for equity mutual funds in May. This surge was largely driven by investments in new fund offers (NFOs) and thematic schemes. Kamath's announcement underscore the significant progress made by retail investors who are increasingly turning to equity markets as a means of wealth creation.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition