हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nykaa IPO

Nykaa IPO gets subscribed 82 times on November 1

According to subscription data, the offer attracted bids for 216.5 crore equity shares, compared to an IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

Nykaa IPO gets subscribed 82 times on November 1

New Delhi: The IPO of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures was subscribed 82 times by November 1, the issue's final day of bidding, which began on October 28.

According to subscription data, the offer attracted bids for 216.5 crore equity shares, compared to an IPO size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

Qualified institutional investors (QII) bid 91.18 times their reserved amount, while non-institutional investors bought 112.02 times their reserved portion.

A portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed to 12.06 times, while a portion put aside for employees was subscribed to 1.87 times.

Nykaa, which is sponsored by Falguni Nayar, plans to raise Rs 5,351.92 crore through an IPO. The offer consists of a Rs 630 crore fresh issuance and a Rs 4,721.92 crore offer-for-sale of shares by the promoter and investors. The price range for the offer is Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

According to the draft papers, the company intends to use the IPO proceeds to expand by opening new retail locations and establishing new warehouses.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nykaa IPOnykaaNykaa Initial Public OfferingInitial public offering
Next
Story

Former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhary arrested for selling hotel property at cheap price by declaring it NPA

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Keshav Prasad Maurya: It is Namazwadi Party not Samajwadi Party