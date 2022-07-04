New Delhi: Finding work can be challenging, especially after a pandemic. However, this guy came up with a novel solution to the situation. Aman Khandelwal, a Twitter user, tried to get the employer's notice by dressing up as a Zomato delivery executive. He sent his resume to several startups in Bengaluru in a box of pastries. Taking to Twitter, he posted photographs of himself disguised as a delivery boy with a pastry box with the caption, "Most resumes end up in cash." But mine is in your stomach."

He wrote in a caption saying, “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment." Check out the tweet below: Read More: OMG! Zomato online food bill much higher than offline, Customer’s LinkedIn post on price difference leaves netizens shocked

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE July 2, 2022

Aman not only drew the attention of his employer, but also those of netizens, as his tweet received over 3K likes. He is reportedly looking for work as a management trainee. Several people expressed themselves in the comments area. Read More: What an example of humility! Twitter CEO seen serving coffee to employees at London office

"The point is not that he went to start-ups and there is no security there," one individual wrote. Abuse cannot be justified by a lack of security. The point is that this might be repeated and violate a natural sense of privacy and safety." "For all you know, he might not have delivered to anyone at all," commented another. He'd have just posted on SM, expecting that his imitated inventiveness would net him something."

Digital Gurukul Metaversity was so taken with his marketing abilities that they offered him an internship. "Looking at your Marketing skill - We would like to give our flagship programme in "Digital Startup" for FREE with Internship!" the organisation stated in the comments area. I hope it helps you get your stomach and career in shape."

