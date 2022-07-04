NewsBusinessCompanies
TWITTER

What an example of humility! Twitter CEO seen serving coffee to employees at London office

During Agrawal's visit to the UK, there was also a stand-up comedy show.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
  • While Agrawal served coffee at Twitter's London offices, Ned Segal, the company's chief finance officer, served cookies.
  • Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter in the United Kingdom, was also present.
  • The meeting takes place as Elon Musk's Twitter deal remains in the spotlight.

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Photos of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal giving coffee to employees went viral on social media recently. As per a report, Agrawal was in London last week for a series of business meetings when the incident occurred. While Agrawal served coffee at Twitter's London offices, Ned Segal, the company's chief finance officer, served cookies. Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter in the United Kingdom, was also present. Who doesn't admire a CEO who can also make a good cup of coffee?

 

 

 

During Agrawal's visit to the UK, there was also a stand-up comedy show. Read More: GREAT opportunity! Get pension of Rs 2 lakh per month, GRAB this government scheme now

 

The meeting takes place as Elon Musk's Twitter deal remains in the spotlight. In May, Agrawal detailed the recent leadership changes on the microblogging site's team and stated that the transaction with Elon Musk will still go through. In a lengthy Twitter conversation, Agrawal stated that a lot had happened in the company in recent weeks and that, while he had not yet spoken publicly about it, he would do so now. Parag Agrawal's lengthy thread came shortly after he fired two top Twitter executives, and Elon Musk announced that the Twitter takeover proposal had been placed on hold. Read More: Anand Mahindra responds to Harsh Goenka's tweet on loving your parents with a pencil and eraser example, internet is all hearts

"A lot has happened in the last few weeks. "I've been focused on the company and haven't said much publicly during this time, but I will now," Agrawal said in a tweet, adding, "We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always difficult. And some have been asking why a "lame-duck" CEO would make these changes if we're going to be acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple."

While he expected the $44 billion Twitter transaction with Elon Musk to be completed, he stressed the team needed to be prepared for any situation.

