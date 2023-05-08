topStoriesenglish2604571
ONDC

ONDC Offering Food Cheaper Than Swiggy, Zomato --Direct Link And How To Place Order

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a unified payments interface-type protocol 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: There is a lot of buzz around ONDC lastely, that is seemingly disrupting the food delivery market. Food ordered via ONDC is reportedly cheaper than the ones offered online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Several internet users have taken to Twitter to give a comparative analysis of how ONDC is offering food cheaper than Swiggy and Zomato.

 

ONDC Direct Link And How To Place Order

Step 1: visit the ONDC website - https://ondc.org/.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Shop on ONDC’ tab.

Step 3: Select the online platform (Paytm, Mystore, Craftsvilla, To Life Bani, Meesho, Pincode, maginpin) using which you want to place your order

Step 4: Click on ‘Shop Now’.

Step 5: Select your order.

Step 6: Proceed to make payment and you are done

What is Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)?

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a unified payments interface-type protocol that was launched last year to help small retailers survive the onslaught of large tech-based e-commerce companies.

ONDC is an initiative of the ministry to help small retailers expand their business and reduce the dominance of e-commerce giants. It aims to build an open, interoperable network on which buyers and sellers can transact without needing to be present on the same platform.

It offers small retailers an opportunity to provide their services, and goods to buyers across the country through an e-commerce system, where buyers will be able to purchase the products, which are sold on any platform.

