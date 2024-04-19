OpenAI Appoints Pragya Misra As First India Employee; Know All About Her

New Delhi: OpenAI has appointed Pragya Misra as its first employee in India. She has been appointed as the head of government relations. The hiring of Pragya will mark the company’s first hire in India. The appointment has not been officially announced by the company. However, bloomberg reported that Misra will lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India.

According to bloomberg reports “The hiring highlights the generative-AI company’s efforts to push for favorable rules as governments around the world consider how to regulate the rapidly developing technology.” (Also Read: Amazon Ran Secret Firm 'Big River' To Gather Intel On Rivals: Report)

Prior to this, Misra has worked with Truecaller since July 2021 and served as the Director of Public Affairs, according to her LinkedIn profile. In the role, she focused on building relationships with important stakeholders government bodies, investors and media entities to further the company's goals. (Also Read: Narayana Murthy's 5-Month-Old Billionaire Grandson Ekagrah Murty Is Richer By Rs 4.2 Crore)

Misra has completed her graduation in commerce from Delhi University. Whereas for her masters, she has done MBA from International Management Institute in 2012. Misra also holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mishra has represented India in numerous international tournaments from the year 1998 to 2007. She has consistently been ranked among the 3 amateur golfers in India. She has also hosted Pragyaan Podcast where she discussed into topics such as meditation and consciousness.