Over 20,000 Zomato Riders To Provide Medical Aid In Roadside Emergencies: CEO Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced an initiative where the company's delivery partners are now equipped and trained to offer medical assistance during roadside emergencies across 31 cities. The food delivery aggregator claims that over 20,000 partners are fully prepared for this crucial role.

Zomato's 'Emergency Heroes' Program

In a statement posted on the company's platform and X, Goyal revealed the success of Zomato's 'Emergency Heroes' program, India's first initiative to train delivery partners as professional first responders.

He expressed pride in the enthusiastic response from over one lakh delivery partners who volunteered for professional first-responder training without any financial incentive.

"A few months back, we launched India’s first ‘Emergency Heroes’ programme to provide professional first-responder training to our delivery partners. Happy to announce that we now have 20,000+ delivery partners across 31 cities, fully equipped to provide medical aid in roadside emergencies,” Goyal stated.

Zomato Quarter Result

Meanwhile, amidst its social initiatives, Zomato reported a notable profit of Rs 125 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year.

The company's consolidated adjusted revenue also witnessed robust growth, increasing by 53 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in Q3 FY24.