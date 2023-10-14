trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675317
OYO's Ritesh Agarwal Announces Wife's Pregnancy, Shares A Beautiful Picture

Expressing his excitement in the post, Ritesh recollected how he met Geet eleven years ago when he was just a teenager, chasing his dreams and trying to convince his family about his ambition to build a company from the ground up. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 04:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a heartfelt post, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal announced his wife Geetansha's pregnancy, with whom he tied the knot earlier this year. He shared a mesmerizing image of himself and his pregnant wife in front of their home, celebrating their happiness and the milestones ahead.

Expressing his excitement in the post, Ritesh recollected how he met Geet eleven years ago when he was just a teenager, chasing his dreams and trying to convince his family about his ambition to build a company from the ground up. He acknowledged Geet as the constant support throughout his journey, being there for both the highs of happiness and milestones, and the lows of pain and loss.

He continued, "This year, we got married, which was one of the happiest moments of my life. My family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on our transition from childhood to teenagers, to partners, and now to parents, I couldn't be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone, but I'm grateful I got to share it all with you. It's time to embrace parenthood!"

Ritesh also reached out to his fans and followers, requesting their best recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys. In a nod to the startup culture, he emphasized that he preferred suggestions from those involved in startup ventures related to baby products.

Offering their congratulations on this joyous occasion, Alan Mamedi, the founder and CEO of Truecaller, said, "Fantastic news, Ritesh and Geet!" Chetan Bhagat also commented on the post, saying, "Oh wow! Congrats!"

