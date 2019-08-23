P Chidambaram, son Karti gets interim protection till September 3 in Aircel Maxis case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended interim protection from arrest granted to P Chidambaram, son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases till September 3.

The senior Congress leader was on Thursday (August 23) remanded to a five-day CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media case. Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into a television company, INX Media, in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for this.

Investigative agencies Central Burau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the Aircel-Maxis case, have time and again objected to Chidambarams getting protection from arrest, stating that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the agencies to interrogate the latter.

Chidambaram, then Union finance minister, allegedly gave Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI in March 2006 even though he was empowered to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore. Beyond the said limi it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The CBI is probing how Chidambaram granted a FIPB approval to a foreign firm, when only the CCEA was empowered to do it.

The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

Chidambaram had filed the plea for protection from arrest in the ED case on May 30 last year after which he got relief from the court on various occasions.

ED had on last October 25 had filed charge sheet against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.