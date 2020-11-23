Patna-Amritsar SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing, passengers stranded for 8 hours

New Delhi: An Amritsar bound SpiceJet flight from Patna had to make an emergency landing on Sunday owing to a technical error in the flight's engine, while all the passengers on board were safe, as per media reports.

A News18 report said that SpiceJet flight SG 3723, which had taken off from Patna airport at 11.30 AM on Sunday had to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after it developed the engine issue.

All 65 passengers on board the flight were stranded at the Patna airport for over 8 hours, during which plane was inspected and was deemed fit to fly again. The flight, took off again from Patna airport, after due diligence for its scheduled destination to Amritsar, News18 report added.

In September this year, SpiceJet had announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Darbhanga, was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN II and marks the airline’s 13th destination under the Aviation Ministry’s Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

Live TV

#mute

SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020. SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes. Darbhanga is the fifth largest city of Bihar and is also known as Heart of the Mithilanchal. The airport serves various districts of Mithila Region including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Champaran, Saharsa, Purnea and Mithila region of Nepal including Janakpur, Biratnagar, Saptari, Mahottari etc.