PayTm CEO shares video of a small girl talking about mutual funds - Watch

New Delhi: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been impressed with the financial knowledge of a little Indian girl and shared her video talking about mutual fund on his official Twitter handle. It was seen in the video that the girl was being asked questions regarding mutual fund and she was eloquent in answering all of them.

While sharing the video of the girl, he wrote, “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai.” The video owner further wrote in the comment section that the girl is 7.5 years old and is in 2nd grade.

Mutual Fund Sahi Hai https://t.co/m5Oc5aI2B3 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 26, 2022

The video has gone viral garnered over 7k views, 124 likes and 17 retweets. A Twitter user commented on the post and wrote, “Amazing, this was required in India much earlier because we were only concerned with selecting a career path between science and commerce while ignoring Investment Management and Financial Planning.”

Earlier, he shared another video on success

You have to bounce back, every time you fall.

“Success is not liner” performance by Yoann Bourgeois.



pic.twitter.com/PbTcjIjVFX — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 25, 2022

Sharma has shared a video performed by Yoann Bourgeois in which he was falling from a linear staircase on a tarpoline and again coming back on the staircase with an upright position. He emphasized that you have to bounce back, every time you fail. And remember that ‘Success is not liner’.