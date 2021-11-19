Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma in tears on the company's stock market debut --Watch Video

New Delhi: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm was in tears while addressing a gathering on the listing ceremony of parent company One97 Communications.

In the opening lines of his address to the gathering, Vijay Shekhar Sharma could be seen wiping tears with a handkerchief, stating that it is the country's patriotic ethos particularly penned in the lines "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" that brings tears to his eyes every time the National Anthem is being played.

Watch the Paytm listing ceremony live! https://t.co/LdW2LIXfRw — Paytm (@Paytm) November 18, 2021

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said, "I believe that Paytm story inspires and hopefully will inspire tens of and hundreds of millions of entrepreneurs that this country will produce in years to come that yes they can do it... They can do it even when they come from backgrounds that were not meant to be making you reach here, they can reach here."

Meanwhile, Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. The stock is listed at Rs 1,955, tumbling 9 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 27.25 per cent to Rs 1,564. It tanked 27.24 per cent to settle at Rs 1,564.15. On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,950, registering a decline of 9.30 per cent against the issue price. The stock plunged 27.44 per cent to settle at Rs 1,560.

Communications Ltd received bids for 9.14 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available with stock exchanges on November 10.

Paytm had fixed its IPO in a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

It offers a range of services, including payment services and financial services.

